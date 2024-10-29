Cipla consolidated net profit rises 15.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 6961.22 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 15.18% to Rs 1302.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1130.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 6961.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6589.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6961.226589.22 6 OPM %27.0926.31 -PBDT2060.801884.27 9 PBT1789.061594.23 12 NP1302.531130.91 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content