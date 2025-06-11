Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.61%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1695, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.74% spurt in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1695, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25199.55. The Sensex is at 82711.36, up 0.39%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 1.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38299.95, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1710.3, up 2.25% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 17.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.74% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

