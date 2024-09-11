Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla Ltd up for third consecutive session

Cipla Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1650.9, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 52.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1650.9, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. Cipla Ltd has gained around 4.08% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23256.85, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.46 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1652.1, up 0.96% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 33.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 52.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 33.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 1-0 MAL, 1st QTR ;PAK beat JPN 2-1

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata doctor's mother accuses Mamata Banerjee of lying about compensation

iPhone 16 series: These features will not be available at launch on Sept 20

iPhone 16 series: These features will not be available at launch on Sept 20

7/11, Seven eleven

Bid for 7-Eleven owner shows Japan's governance gains: Suntory CEO Niinami

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

New toll rules: Is FASTag's end near with GNSS rollout? Who's using it?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon