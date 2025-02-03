Business Standard

Cipla to infuse ZAR 900 million in Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Limited

Cipla to infuse ZAR 900 million in Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Limited

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Cipla will invest approx. ZAR 900 million in equity share capital of Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in South Africa (CMSA).

CMSA, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, and is the holding company for the group operations in South Africa. The group is involved in the manufacturing, marketing, and supply of pharmaceutical products.

The investment will be utilised to reduce inter-group debt and improve the capital structure of CMSA and its subsidiaries.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

