Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company update on acquisition of minor stake in Killwatt GmbH

TVS Motor Company update on acquisition of minor stake in Killwatt GmbH

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
TVS Motor Company announced that its subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore), had acquired an additional 9.72% stake in Killwatt GmbH for a total consideration of EUR 4 million, whereby EUR 2 million had been paid on 29 February 2024.

Today, TVS Motor (Singapore), have paid EUR 1.6 million of the remaining EUR 2 million to Killwatt GmbH basis the completion of the specified pre-agreed milestone by Killwatt GmbH. The balance EUR 0.4 million will be at a later date, subject to the completion of a specific pre-agreed milestone by Killwatt GmbH.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 128.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 128.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the December 2024 quarter

High Street Filatex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

High Street Filatex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon