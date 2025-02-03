Business Standard

Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Fortis Malar Hospitals reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales017.58 -100 OPM %0-6.20 -PBDT0.15-1.09 LP PBT0.15-4.00 LP NP0.01-4.00 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

