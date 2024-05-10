Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 0.79 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 12.75% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 33.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.790.703.172.8291.1485.7191.8090.430.360.301.531.360.360.301.531.360.280.211.151.02