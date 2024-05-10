Nexus Select Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 251.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 303.30 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 893.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1069.46 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust reported to Rs 251.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 303.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.