Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 22.82 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 27.98% to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 95.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 7.83% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.22.8224.4995.6495.7526.7322.0123.8719.016.005.3922.9618.315.114.5419.5215.083.723.4514.5011.33