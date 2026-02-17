Citicorp Finance India standalone net profit declines 40.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 126.76 crore

Net profit of Citicorp Finance India declined 40.93% to Rs 34.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 126.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 123.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.126.76123.0080.2997.4146.4975.0546.4374.7734.0357.61

