City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 11.54% to Rs 1532.72 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 13.01% to Rs 287.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 254.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.54% to Rs 1532.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1374.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.62% to Rs 1123.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1015.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.69% to Rs 5834.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5270.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1532.721374.12 12 5834.045270.57 11 OPM %68.1270.75 -69.2068.99 - PBDT362.96319.82 13 1416.631230.73 15 PBT362.96319.82 13 1416.631230.73 15 NP287.96254.82 13 1123.631015.73 11

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

