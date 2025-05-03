Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
V-Mart Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

V-Mart Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 780.08 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 780.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 668.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 45.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 96.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 3253.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2785.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales780.08668.60 17 3253.862785.60 17 OPM %8.746.02 -11.597.65 - PBDT53.078.75 507 252.7791.63 176 PBT-1.29-51.99 98 19.78-130.50 LP NP18.51-38.92 LP 45.77-96.76 LP

Aether Inds reports turnaround PAT of Rs 503 cr in Q4 FY25

Hindustan Foods commences operations of Phase 1 of new ice cream unit in Nashik

Bolt by Swiggy now operational in 500+ Indian cities

Prime Focus signs MoU with Govt. of Maharashtra

Laxmi Organic's Site 1 at Mahad to undergo scheduled shutdown

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

