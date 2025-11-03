City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.29% to Rs 1653.13 croreNet profit of City Union Bank rose 15.22% to Rs 328.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 285.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.29% to Rs 1653.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1433.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1653.131433.95 15 OPM %69.0268.57 -PBDT413.59358.18 15 PBT413.59358.18 15 NP328.59285.18 15
