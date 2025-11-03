Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 89.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 89.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 52145.40 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 89.02% to Rs 6791.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3593.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 52145.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41473.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52145.4041473.30 26 OPM %56.6952.68 -PBDT25504.4017751.10 44 PBT12322.306751.10 83 NP6791.703593.20 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

