J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 15.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 181.36 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 43.83% to Rs 30.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.90% to Rs 667.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 784.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 15.74% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 181.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.