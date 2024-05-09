Business Standard
J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 15.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 181.36 crore
Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 15.74% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 181.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.83% to Rs 30.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.90% to Rs 667.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 784.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales181.36194.25 -7 667.69784.58 -15 OPM %9.457.99 -6.799.62 - PBDT19.4917.20 13 49.4380.13 -38 PBT18.1516.11 13 44.9076.69 -41 NP13.0911.31 16 30.8654.94 -44
First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

