H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 11.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 1708.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.21% to Rs 538.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 493.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 5378.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4622.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 11.17% to Rs 190.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 1708.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1535.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.