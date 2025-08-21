Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Science slips after broker error sparks abnormal trades; company issues clarification

Clean Science slips after broker error sparks abnormal trades; company issues clarification

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Clean Science and Technology fell 2.65% to Rs 1,149.85 after a trading error triggered extraordinary volumes in the stock, unsettling investors.

The mishap began at 9:16 am, when nearly 20% of the companys equity, or about 2.08 crore shares, suddenly changed hands in a block deal. The stock immediately tumbled as much as 7% in early trade. Minutes later, fresh data suggested that as much as 56% of the companys equity had been traded, sparking speculation about an outsized promoter sale.

By 9:41 am, the company confirmed to the media that a punching error was behind the abnormal spike in volumes. The stock briefly staged a sharp recovery, rebounding nearly 6% higher by 9:53 am. However, the relief proved short-lived, with shares giving up gains within minutes and sliding back into the red.

 

Later in the day, Clean Science issued a formal clarification to the exchanges, attributing the chaos to a sell-side mistake by a domestic broker. The company said promoters Ashok Boob, Krishnakumar Boob and Parth Maheshwari, along with other promoter group members, had intended to sell up to 24% of their stake through block deals, consistent with an earlier disclosure on July 17.

In the July 17 filing, the promoters had informed exchanges that they were evaluating a minority stake sale, citing family estate planning and liquidity needs, while reiterating their intent to retain majority control in the company. Promoter Siddhartha Sikchi and his family had separately committed to maintain their full 19.79% holding. Post-sale, the aggregate promoter shareholding is expected to remain above 50%. As on June 2025, promoters held 74.97% stake in the company.

Clean Science clarified that broker had erroneously placed sell orders for a "significantly higher number of shares" than authorised, inflating traded volumes. The broker has told the promoters it is reviewing the incident and will take remedial measures, while the promoters await a detailed explanation.

Also Read

Nitin gadkari

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: India's logistics cost set for sharp reduction, says Nitin Gadkari

bombay stock exchange, BSE

BSE, Angel One slip as Sebi mulls F&O tenures; Nifty Capital Mkt down 1%

mutual fund, SIP

SBI MF launches Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FoF; NFO opens August 25

Nitin gadkari

Can't reduce road accidents without changing human behaviour: Gadkari

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: BSE, CDSL, Angel One extend dip as Sebi mulls F&O expiry tweak; Sensex pares gain

Clean Science added that apart from this broker error, it is not aware of any other event or information that may have influenced price or volume behaviour in its shares.

Clean Science and Technology is engaged in manufacturing and sale of various types of speciality chemicals at its manufacturing plants situated at Kurkumbh MIDC, Daund, Dist: Pune. The company caters to both domestic and international markets.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 6.26% to Rs 70.06 crore while net sales rose 8.42% to Rs 242.87 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Bondada Engg rises after launch of defence-focused subsidiary Bondada Dynamics

Bondada Engg rises after launch of defence-focused subsidiary Bondada Dynamics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon