Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.96% to Rs 261.98 croreNet profit of Clix Capital Services Pvt rose 57.78% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 261.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales261.98214.81 22 OPM %55.0051.53 -PBDT35.7224.28 47 PBT29.1218.45 58 NP21.7913.81 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content