CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 49.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.81% to Rs 16.80 crore

Net profit of CP Capital rose 49.70% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.81% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.8013.4679.9477.7114.9710.3714.279.6512.508.35

