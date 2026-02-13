Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.20% to Rs 3608.22 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 20.20% to Rs 221.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 184.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.20% to Rs 3608.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2859.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3608.222859.1613.2213.03499.53382.98321.62246.59221.64184.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News