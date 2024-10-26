CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 624.54 croreNet profit of CMS Info Systems rose 7.78% to Rs 90.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 624.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 543.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales624.54543.73 15 OPM %24.4926.79 -PBDT161.46149.93 8 PBT122.53113.54 8 NP90.9284.36 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content