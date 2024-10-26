Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 117.01 croreNet profit of Themis Medicare rose 26.24% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 117.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales117.01104.78 12 OPM %14.6411.84 -PBDT20.2517.03 19 PBT17.8013.96 28 NP14.2911.32 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content