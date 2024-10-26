Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 48.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.74% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 48.09% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 99.74% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.1765.13 -100 OPM %-5.88-0.45 -PBDT0.181.52 -88 PBT0.131.47 -91 NP1.941.31 48
