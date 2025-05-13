Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal imports during April 2024 to February 2025 down by 9.2% year-on-year

Coal imports during April 2024 to February 2025 down by 9.2% year-on-year

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Ministry of Coal stated in a latest update that Coal imports in India during April 2024 to February 2025 fell by 9.2%, totalling 220.3 million tonnes (MT), compared to 242.6 MT in the same period of previous fiscal year. This reduction resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately $6.93 billion (Rs 53137.82 crore). Notably, the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 15.3% year-on-year. Although coal-based power generation grew by 2.87% from April 2024 to February 2025 compared to the previous year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 38.8%. This highlights Indias ongoing efforts to reduce its dependence on imported coal and enhance self-sufficiency in coal production.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound sees lax moves as UK unemployment rate moves up

Pound sees lax moves as UK unemployment rate moves up

Tata Motors Q4 PAT drops 52% YoY to Rs 8,470 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6 /sh

Tata Motors Q4 PAT drops 52% YoY to Rs 8,470 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6 /sh

ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.48% in the March 2025 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon