Coal India announces appointment of Mamta Palariya on board of Northern Coalfields

Coal India announces appointment of Mamta Palariya on board of Northern Coalfields

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Coal India announced that the Ministry of Coal has appointed Mamta Palariya (DIN-07749007) as Non- Official Independent Director, on the Board of Northern Coalfields (NCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, w.e.f date of notification of her appointment till her tenure as Non- Official Director on the Board of Coal India i.e. 27 March 2026 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

