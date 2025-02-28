Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India jumps as subsidiary imposes Rs 300/tonne coal charge

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Coal India rose 2.80% to Rs 374.05 after the company said it will impose an additional charge of Rs 300 per tonne across Northern Coalfields mines.

Coal India on Thursday (27 February) announced that a uniform levy of Rs 300 per tonne will be imposed across all mines of its wholly owned subsidiary, Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), effective from 1 May 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the PSU coal major said that its board approved the "Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge of Rs 300 per tonne, over and above the notified price of coal shall be levied uniformly across all mines of NCL on and from 1st May'2025". The decision, it added, is expected to generate additional revenue of around Rs 3877.50 crore.

 

NCL is the third largest subsidiary of Coal India. Total coal production capacity as per Environmental Clearances of NCL mines as on 31 March 2024 was 138.97 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA).

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

The firm reported a 17.04% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,505.57 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 10,253.48 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 1.03% to Rs 35,779.78 crore in the third quarter of FY25 from Rs 36,153.97 crore recorded in the same period last year.

GE Power secures additional turbine order for hydro business from Greenko

Transrail Lighting gains on bagging Rs 2,752-cr order

Tata Power arm bags Rs 632 crore order for solar modules

Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the UK

Biocon launches blood sugar regulating drug Liraglutide in U.K.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

