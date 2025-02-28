Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power arm bags Rs 632 crore order for solar modules

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Tata Power Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TP Solar, has secured a contract worth Rs 632 crore from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 292.5 MWp domestic content requirement (DCR) solar modules.

The project is awarded under the CPSU Scheme Tranche-III and reinforces TP Solar's commitment to advancing Indias renewable energy transition. The contract, valued at approximately Rs 632 crore, entails the delivery of high-quality DCR modules to the designated site in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

The project is part of SECIs larger 400 MWp tender, which underwent a competitive bid submission process followed by an e-reverse auction. The contract includes a total scope of 400 MWp DCR modules, of which TP Solar has secured 292.5 MWp.

 

Sivakumar V. Vepakomma, director (Power System), SECI, said, The CPSU Scheme is a crucial initiative to enhance domestic solar manufacturing and strengthen India's energy security. By awarding this contract to TP Solar, we are taking a significant step towards fostering self-reliance in the solar sector and ensuring that large-scale renewable projects are powered by high-quality, locally manufactured modules."

Tata Power Company is one of India's largest integrated power companies, and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, it has an installed/managed capacity of 14,453 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chaingeneration of renewable as well as conventional power, including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 8.2% YoY to Rs 1,030.70 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Net sales increased 5.1% to Rs 15,391.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,651 crore in Q3 FY24.

Shares of Tata Power Company fell 1.18% to Rs 339.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

