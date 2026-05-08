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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 456.6, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% rally in NIFTY and a 22.24% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 456.6, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24162.95. The Sensex is at 77279.95, down 0.73%.Coal India Ltd has added around 0.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41141.95, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.9 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 457.15, down 1.65% on the day. Coal India Ltd jumped 19.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% rally in NIFTY and a 22.24% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 15.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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