Apollo Micro Systems rises after bagging orders worth Rs 510.25 crore

Apollo Micro Systems added 2.89% to Rs 323.50 after the company said that it has secured orders worth Rs 510.25 crore from various entities.

The company has bagged orders worth Rs 174.78 crore from the Ministry of Defence. It has received contracts worth Rs 95.28 crore from public sector defence undertakings. The remaining orders worth Rs 240.18 crore are from private companies.

Apollo Micro Systems is a defence technology firm engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of electronic systems and subsystems for the defence sector.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit surged 40.64% to Rs 25.68 crore on a 70% jump in net sales to Rs 252.22 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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