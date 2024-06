Offtake increases by 7.2%

Meanwhile, coal offtake stood at 68.2 million tons in May 2024 compared to 63.7 million tons in May 2023, recording a growth of 7.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Coal India and its subsidiaries achieved coal production of 64.4 million tons in month of May 2024 compared to 59.9 million tons in May 2023, recording a growth of 7.5%.