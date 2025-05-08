Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India signs MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India)

Coal India signs MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India)

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

For supply of 4500 MW of renewable energy to AM Green facilities

Coal India (CIL), plans to supply 4500 MW of carbon-free energy, in phased manner, to upcoming green ammonia facilities of AM Green Ammonia (India). It would be through a combination of solar and wind whose capacities CIL aims to set up on pan India basis. This initiative aligns with India's national goal of achieving a cleaner energy mix and transition towards net-zero emissions.

A formal non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU), for long-term supply and sourcing of renewable energy, was inked on 7 May 2025 between the two entities.

While the solar power capacity would be to the tune of 2500 MW to 3000 MW, wind is expected to account between 1500 MW and 2000 MW at an estimated total outlay of around Rs. 25,000 Crores. Potential sites for wind projects will be explored in the southern states of the county. And, for solar plants in the sunny states like Gujarat and Rajasthan.

 

AM Green will integrate the two renewable sources supplied by CIL with pumped hydro storage to ensure a steady supply of green energy to AM Green facilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Indices end lower amid geopolitical jitters and Fed caution

Indices end lower amid geopolitical jitters and Fed caution

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.47%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.47%

Bharat Forge Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Bharat Forge Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon