Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.47%

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.47% at 843.8 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.59%, DLF Ltd slipped 3.56% and Sobha Ltd shed 2.41%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.84% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.09% and Nifty Auto index is down 1.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.58% to close at 24273.8 while the SENSEX has slid 0.51% to close at 80334.81 today.

Bharat Forge Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Sensex slides 412 pts; Nifty settles below 24,300; broader market underperforms

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 17.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

