Coal India signs MoU with Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

To collaborate on technology development in area of critical minerals

Coal India (CIL) and the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC)an autonomous, self-financing R&D institution under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India have executed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 15 March 2025, at Hyderabad. Under this collaboration, CIL and NFTDC will jointly work on technology development and expertise enhancement in the field of critical minerals.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

