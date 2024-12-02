Business Standard
Cochin Shipyard jumps after securing Rs 1,000-cr defence contract

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Cochin Shipyard rallied 3.74% to Rs 1,636 after the company announced that it has signed a contract worth Rs 1,000 crore with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India.

The contract is for short refit and dry docking of a large Indian Naval vessel. The estimated duration for the project is around 5 months.

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.86% total voting rights in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.07% to Rs 188.92 crore on 13% increase in net sales to Rs 1,143.20 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

