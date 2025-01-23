Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Inc. to acquire Xceltrait Inc. for consideration of $17.85 mn

Coforge Inc. to acquire Xceltrait Inc. for consideration of $17.85 mn

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Coforge Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coforge has agreed to enter into a stock purchase agreement with Xceltrait Inc. and its stockholders to acquire all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of Xceltrait Inc. for aggregate purchase consideration of approximately $ 17.85 million and completion of closing conditions and closing deliveries as per the stock purchase agreement.

The transaction is expected to close by 28 February 2025.

Xceltrait Inc which is a specialist in the implementation of ServiceNow's Financial Services Operations (FSO) and Customer Service Management (CSM) modules and brings deep expertise in the P&C insurance industry. With the consummation of the proposed transaction, the group will be able to leverage the abovementioned capabilities and expand across various Coforge accounts.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices may see a flat opening

Indices may see a flat opening

Shares may rise at opening bell

Shares may rise at opening bell

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Comfort Intech consolidated net profit declines 18.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Comfort Intech consolidated net profit declines 18.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon