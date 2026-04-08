Coforge Ltd soars 2.4%, rises for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1260.1, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.37% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.21% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1260.1, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 7.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31403.35, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1264.4, up 2.26% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 0.37% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.21% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 56.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.