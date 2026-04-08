ITC Ltd gains for fifth session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.8, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 13.6% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.8, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. ITC Ltd has dropped around 0.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46980.1, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 248.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 304.5, up 1.82% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 27.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 13.6% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 18.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.