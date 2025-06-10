Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1826, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.4% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1826, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Coforge Ltd has added around 9.85% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1834, up 2.06% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 76.4% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 113.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd soars 2.84%, rises for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd up for five straight sessions

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd up for five straight sessions

ITC Ltd spurts 0.9%, up for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd spurts 0.9%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon