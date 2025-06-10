Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1622.5, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 11.21% jump in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1622.5, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 3.14% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1624.5, up 2.62% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 20.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 11.21% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 44.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
