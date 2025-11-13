Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 222.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22188.89% to Rs 40.12 croreNet profit of Colab Platforms rose 222.92% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22188.89% to Rs 40.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.120.18 22189 OPM %0.7066.67 -PBDT1.550.48 223 PBT1.550.48 223 NP1.550.48 223
