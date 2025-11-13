Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit declines 70.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.48% to Rs 919.64 croreNet profit of Aditya Infotech declined 70.06% to Rs 69.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 233.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.48% to Rs 919.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 668.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales919.64668.91 37 OPM %11.805.89 -PBDT104.1633.41 212 PBT93.5327.90 235 NP69.98233.71 -70
