Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.44% to Rs 74.15 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries declined 53.65% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 74.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.1583.73 -11 OPM %9.4012.62 -PBDT6.397.99 -20 PBT2.874.67 -39 NP1.272.74 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content