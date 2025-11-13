Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 11.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.01% to Rs 3582.82 croreNet profit of Endurance Technologies rose 11.97% to Rs 227.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 202.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.01% to Rs 3582.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2912.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3582.822912.66 23 OPM %13.3113.12 -PBDT484.15396.92 22 PBT304.13265.77 14 NP227.27202.98 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content