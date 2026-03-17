Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1938.8, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 8.17% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1938.8, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 12.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48468.85, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1936.2, down 0.51% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd tumbled 20.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 8.17% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 39.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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