Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2214.9, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 41.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 16.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2214.9, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24671.3. The Sensex is at 80486.03, up 0.07%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 6.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54847.55, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.57 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2218.2, down 0.3% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd tumbled 41.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 16.34% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 43.4 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
