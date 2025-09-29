Monday, September 29, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1036.15, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 45.54% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 20.35% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1036.15, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24671.3. The Sensex is at 80486.03, up 0.07%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 11.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34830, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.52 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1044.35, down 0.43% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd tumbled 45.54% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 20.35% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 198.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

