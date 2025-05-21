Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Uno Minda approves shifting of operations to its new unit at Kharkhoda

Board of Uno Minda approves shifting of operations to its new unit at Kharkhoda



Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 May 2025

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 21 May 2025 has approved consolidation and shifting of 2W lighting manufacturing plants located at Bahadurgarh and Sonipat to new location at Kharkhoda, Haryana.

The new manufacturing facility is being set up to meet the continuous increase in the demand from OEMs and will also avoid the efficiency loss of 3 plants operation. It is expected to commence its operations from Q4, 2026-27.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

