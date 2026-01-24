MCX Q3 PAT jumps 151% YoY to Rs 401 crore

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a 150.63% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 401.12 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 160.04 crore in Q3 FY25.

Income from operations jumped 120.85% YoY to Rs 665.62 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 503.25 crore, registering a growth of 149.29% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA increased 144% YoY to Rs 527 crore during the quarter. Average daily turnover (ADT) in the futures and options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 7,50,136 crore.

Total expenses rose 56.38% YoY to Rs 192.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 44.42 crore (up 33.63% YoY), while finance costs declined 82.35% YoY to Rs 0.03 crore during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 88.84% YoY to Rs 801.78 crore, while revenue increased 72.04% YoY to Rs 1,413.06 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

Praveena Rai, Managing Director & CEO, MCX said, It gives me great pleasure to share our results for Q3 of FY 2026. This quarters results underscore our continued momentum and deepening participation across segments. Guided by the highest level of governance and compliance, we are enhancing product breadth and operational readiness for growth, delivering value to hedgers, investors and members while shaping the future of commodity derivatives.

MCX is India's largest commodity derivatives exchange with around 98% market share in commodity futures. It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

The counter slipped 1.40% to Rs 2,282.65 on the BSE.

