Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.350 0 OPM %15.300 -PBDT1.89-0.05 LP PBT1.89-0.05 LP NP1.29-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

