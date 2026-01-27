Karur Vysya Bank reappoints B Ramesh Babu as MD & CEO

Karur Vysya Bank said that it has approved the reappointment of B. Ramesh Babu as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank.

His current term is scheduled to end on July 28, 2026.

The board has recommended his reappointment for a third term of two years, effective 29 July, 2026. The appointment will be subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the shareholders of the bank.

Karur Vysya Bank provides services such as personal, corporate, and agricultural banking and services to NRIs and SMBs.

The bank reported a 39.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 689.96 crore on an 11.8% increase in total income to Rs 3,303.13 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank rose 0.66% to end at Rs 265.35 on the BSE.

